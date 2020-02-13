James Maddison to Man Utd transfer details come to light as Red Devils eye deal

Manchester United have set their sights on a move for Leicester star James Maddison and are prepared to double the wages on offer at the King Power

Manchester United are prepared to hand James Maddison double the salary he is being offered to stay at Leicester this summer.

The 23-year-old has long been on United’s radar, with reports suggesting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to bring him to Old Trafford last summer.

In the end, Leicester managed to fend off their interest and keep hold of Maddison – who is widely regarded as one of the most talented youngsters at England boss Gareth Southgate’s disposal.

He still has just over three years remaining on his current deal at the King Power, meaning United will have to spend big to get their hands on him.

Foxes chiefs are ready to tempt Maddison into staying by offering him a new contract just 20 months after he put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

Nevertheless, The Sun claim a move to United will see him earn £200,000 per week – which is double the money on offer at Leicester.

Solskjaer and co are set to launch a £90m bid for Maddison as part of a summer rebuilding job that will see Paul Pogba head for the exit.

It is no secret that Real Madrid are admirers of the Frenchman, who will be allowed to leave United for £150m at the end of the season.

Bruno Fernandes has already arrived for £67m in January, but Solskjaer is keen to strengthen his attack further when the summer window opens.

As well as Maddison, Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish is said to be on United’s radar.

And Solskjaer hopes Grealish’s close friendship with Maddison could allow him to snap up both players this summer.

Maddison has featured 65 times for Leicester since joining from Norwich, registering 16 goals and 10 assists.

As for Grealish, he has racked up 173 appearances since emerging from Villa’s youth setup, with 24 goals and 30 assists under his belt.

While Solskjaer has his eyes on potential new arrivals at Old Trafford, former United assistant Steve McClaren has pinpointed five current players he should build his team around.

“When I look at that back four, [David] De Gea, [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka was a tremendous signing, [Victor] Lindelof getting better, [Harry] Maguire perfect, [Luke] Shaw, and the young boy [Brandon] Williams behind him is also a very, very good player,” he said.

“So the back five are nice and solid and strong. What a base that is. You start from that, a great base.”