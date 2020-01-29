James Maddison urged to join Liverpool – and forget Man Utd transfer

Leicester star James Maddison has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United but has now been urged to join rivals Liverpool instead

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol believes Leicester midfielder James Maddison would be best served snubbing Manchester United and holding out for a move to Anfield instead.

Maddison has excelled for the Foxes since making a £20m move from Norwich City in 2018, netting 13 goals and providing 10 assists in the Premier League during his time at the King Power.

As a result, the 23-year-old has been linked with big-money moves away from Leicester and United, who Maddison grew up following alongside his home side Coventry City, have been the team most interested in his services.

However, Nicol believes it would be a mistake for Maddison to join the Red Devils and thinks a move to Liverpool or Manchester City would be more beneficial for his career.

Speaking to ESPN FC Nicol said: “Under normal circumstances, this would be kind of a no-brainer, somebody like him, playing at a provincial side shall we call them in Leicester City.

“The big guns of Manchester United come calling for you and it’s only a matter of, can the two clubs sort it out financially? That’s what used to happen.

“The bottom line is, is it going to benefit this guy going to United right now? I don’t think it would. I think it would help him to keep playing in the way he has at Leicester.

“The way Leicester play suits his game and in fact the way they play is a lot closer to what the likes of City and Liverpool do, than what the likes of United do.

“I’d suggest if I’m him, I hang around and wait. Wait for a Liverpool or a Manchester City.

“Because right now, going to Man United, I think is pulling people under. I think for his game, it’s not going to help him going to Man United.

“If Paul Pogba can go to Man United and his game suffers, with the experience he has, why wouldn’t it happen to James Maddison?”