James Milner’s brilliant response to Liverpool star Jordan Henderson’s baby

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson’s baby was born nine months and one day after the Champions League win, which James Milner pointed out brilliantly

Liverpool star James Milner had fans in stitches as he responded to the birth of Jordan Henderson’s baby.

The Reds captain has had a third child with wife Rebecca Burnett.

And it comes nine months to the day since Liverpool lifted their first Champions League title for 14 years.

Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated Tottenham in a 2-0 win at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid.

And it appears that Henderson celebrated off the pitch as well as on it.

Both Henderson and Mohamed Salah’s wives reportedly gave birth this week.

Fans were quick to make the connection to the famous night in Madrid last June.

But Milner, who is fan favourite for his social media antics, had a brilliant response.

Sharing one Tweet from popular fan show Redmen TV, the midfielder simply wrote: “Origi assist #cornertakenquickly”

This refers to the set piece taking by Trent Alexander-Arnold that saw Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 for a place in the final.

The post has been liked more than 121,000 times since it was published on Saturday afternoon.

And the Anfield faithful were left in stitches.

“Milner is something else,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “I love him so much.”

While a third sent a brilliant message.

“Milly should just stop tweet as he can’t ever top this,” they said.

And a fourth added: “Milly, you cheeky f***.”

A fifth even suggested a new career, with: “He can go into comedy after he retires.”

With a sixth simply writing: “Well, that’s just epic.”

Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League table, leading Manchester City by 22 points and on track to win the title in March.

They are next in action against Norwich next Sunday, which has seen several stars jet off to chase the sun.

But a health expert has warned that long-distance flying could impact their performances.