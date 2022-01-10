James Mtume, a Grammy-winning percussionist who was a member of Miles Davis’ band, has died at the age of 76.

James Mtume, a Grammy-nominated percussionist who was a member of Miles Davis’ band, died at the age of 76.

Alternative jazz, R&B, hip hop, and film scoring all featured Mtume.

He used his skills to bring politics and culture together.

He passed away on Sunday, but the cause of death is still unknown.

“A lot of people weren’t aware that Mtume was so politically astute and knowledgeable in so many areas,” Fatiyn Muhammad, host and executive producer of the WBLS radio show Open Line, said.

“It felt as if the room’s air was being sucked out.”

Mtume was a unique person.”

Mtume’s song Juicy Fruit, released in 1983, was sampled by The Notorious BIG in his first official single Juicy, released in 1994.

In 2018, Mtume paid a visit to his hometown of Philadelphia to commemorate the song’s 35th anniversary.

In 2018, Mtume told The Philadelphia Tribune, “I would say I had a very special childhood growing up.”

James Forman, the musician, was born in 1946.

James Heath, a world-famous saxophonist with the Heath Brothers, was his father.

Mtume, on the other hand, was raised by James Forman, a jazz musician.

Mtume said, “He played with Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, and all those people.”

“So, when I’m growing up, maybe Dizzy Gillespie is playing at dinner one night, and John Coltrane [or]Thelonious Monk is playing another night.”

“I was only ten years old at the time, so I didn’t realize how profound it was, but I did know it was incredible to hear these great jazz musicians converse,” says the narrator.