James Stunt arrested by three cops with trousers around ankles hours after online rant

BANKRUPT playboy James Stunt is videoed being taken away in cuffs by police after ranting online: “Let the Old Bill come and arrest me.”

F1 heiress Petra Ecclestone’s ex-husband appeared to be held by three cops at a mews house.

Stunt, 38, once said to be worth £3billion, was ushered out wearing only his pants with his trousers around his ankles.

It was a new low for the ex-bullion dealer who had three properties worth £21million repossessed in March.

He also faces charges over alleged money laundering following a proceeds of crime probe, which he has called a “fit-up”.

Hours before officers arrived, Stunt posted a rambling tirade of abuse and threats against a businessman and his daughter.

Stunt said: “This is what I think of you calling the Old Bill on me, you’re not a taxpayer, I pay their wages, you don’t. They don’t work for you.

“Now I did say something very ungentlemanly because James Stunt never lies to you.

“I said I’m going to throw acid in your face. Horrible disgusting I said that. And I’m going to shoot your father. I apologise for saying acid but let the Old Bill come and arrest me. You put handcuffs on me.”

The video showed officers helping him up before leading him to a car.

An unidentified woman who appears to be filming the incident is heard accusing cops of brutality.

She says on the recording, streamed live on Instagram at 11.20pm on Thursday: “That one at the back tried to kill him. They have broken his arm and he’s covered in blood.

“We have been screaming for help. No one is coming.”

It was unclear why cops were called and whether Stunt faces charges.

The Met would not say if officers attended the address in Knightsbridge, West London.

When asked about the police incident, a spokesman for Stunt said: “Yes, I have heard rumours to that effect but have been unable to get hold of James today.”

Janes Solicitors, which represents him, declined to comment.

