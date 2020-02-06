James Ward-Prowse given oxygen after horror injury in Tottenham vs Southampton FA Cup tie

Ward-Prowse has suffered a serious leg injury after a challenge with Ryan Sessegnon – and team-mate Danny Ings exclaimed: “F*** me, you can see his f****** bone!”

James Ward-Prowse looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering what appeared to be a nasty injury at Tottenham.

Southampton’s set-piece star was filling in at right-back in tonight’s FA Cup fourth round replay in north London.

While going in for a challenge on the touchline with Spurs’ Ryan Sessegnon, he came off second best.

Sessegnon appeared to catch Ward-Prowse’s leg with his studs when following through with his clearance.

The Saints man immediately started hobbling after being caught and hit the deck.

Medics were quick to rush to his aid and pictures that have emerged since have shown an open cut near his right knee.

Ward-Prowse was given oxygen from a mask and he was put on a stretcher and taken away to hospital.

The incident came shortly after Shane Long equalised during the first half, with the score 1-1.

Once Ward-Prowse went down, players close by were clearly distressed by the situation.

Southampton striker Danny Ings had his head in his hands and tried talking to his team-mate to distract him.

Long was also heard saying once he came across: “F*** me, you can see his f****** bone!”

At the start of the second half, BT Sport confirmed Ward-Prowse had suffered a cut on his leg and there was expected ligament damage.

Southampton are set to provide an update after the game and once the 25-year-old has had tests on his injury.

If he is missing for a long period, though, it will certainly be a big blow to Ralph Hasenhüttl and his team.

The Saints have moved clear of the relegation zone of late but are still vulnerable to slipping back into the mix as they sit 13th, seven points clear of 18th spot.