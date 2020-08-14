James Woods Says ‘America Is Gone Forever’ If Trump Loses Election

As we get closer to the 2020 U.S. presidential election, actor James Woods remains a dedicated supporter of President Donald Trump. However, his latest statement of admiration for the commander-in-chief is causing a stir on Twitter after he encouraged Americans to vote for the Republican in November.

On Wednesday, Woods released a tweet that suggested America will be in ruins if Trump doesn’t win the election against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“This is our last stand, folks. And here’s your last defender,” the 73-year-old actor tweeted alongside a photo of Trump in the White House. “If they take him down, America is gone forever. Vote for @realDonaldTrump like your life depends on it.”

On Friday, the actor’s name began trending on Twitter after Trump replied to the tweet and agreed with the star. “Thank you James. Sadly, you are 100% correct!!!” he wrote.

Thank you James. Sadly, you are 100% correct!!! https://t.co/tk9k4SJxTa

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

Following the message from Woods and Trump’s response, Twitter users have being using the platform to share their thoughts on the comment that America would be beyond repair if the 74-year-old loses the upcoming election. To date, the tweet from Woods has received over 5K comments and the post from Trump has received over 12.7K.

“No! When Trump is gone. The USA will recover very quickly and regain the respect it once held throughout the world. Trump is laughed at all around the world. The USA is pitied,” one person tweeted.

Another individual added, “There’s mourning in America. And under the leadership of Donald Trump, our country is weaker, sicker, and poorer. And Americans are asking, ‘If we have another four years like this, will there even be an America?’”

Meanwhile, one voter suggested Trump was the problem and needed to be stopped. “You are crazy! Donald Trump is the most dangerous thing that has ever happened to America. The biggest threat that we have ever encountered comes from our own government,” the individual stated. “Our democracy and our Constitution are at stake. This ‘dictator wannabe’ must be thrown out now.”

Not everyone is against Woods’ statement, however. “James Woods is 100% correct. President Trump my win in November to save America from being taken over by the radical left,” reads one top comment in response to Trump’s post.

The U.S. presidential election is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Nov. 3. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, millions of voters are expected to vote by mail, however, a final decision about the option has not been announced.