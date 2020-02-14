Jamie Carragher backs Jadon Sancho to be Premier League success amid transfer interest

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is being linked with a move to Liverpool as well as a host of Premier League clubs this summer

Jamie Carragher is tipping Jadon Sancho to be a hit in the Premier League amid reports linking the Borussia Dortmund star with a move to Liverpool.

Sancho, 19, is attracting plenty of attention in Europe after becoming a key player for Dortmund over the last few years.

Since the start of the 2018/19 campaign, the England ace has bagged 28 goals in 72 appearances – producing a solid return of 12 goals in 19 Bundesliga matches this term.

And certain reports claim Liverpool have informed Dortmund of their desire to sign Sancho when the summer transfer window opens.

The Reds face competition from a host of potential suitors, including Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United.

Manchester City, who Sancho departed to join Dortmund in 2017, are also said to be desperate to re-sign their former academy starlet.

Whoever gets their hands on the £100m-rated winger, nevertheless, ex-Liverpool defender Carragher believes it is a “no brainer” that Sancho would prove a success in England.

“Sancho is one of the best young players at the moment in world football, especially when you look at his actual stats for Borussia Dortmund,” he told Sky Sports Football Weekend Preview Podcast .

“He’s an English player who I think will be desperate to come back, so I think he’ll be the hottest thing everyone in the Premier League will be looking to bring in.

“Will he be a hit? I think so. It’s a no brainer, look at how well he has played in a top league with a top club under pressure.

“He’s playing week in, week out, his numbers are fantastic and his age is just perfect.”

Liverpool are hoping that Jurgen Klopp’s connections with Dortmund will give them an advantage in the race for Sancho’s signature.

Klopp, 52, enjoyed seven successful years at Signal Iduna Park, winning two Bundesliga titles and reaching the 2012/13 Champions League final.

The Reds are also on the verge of putting pen to paper on a club-record kit deal with Sancho’s sponsors Nike.

Klopp’s Dortmund ties have not always proved an advantage, however, with Manchester City ace Ilkay Gundogan recently explaining why he turned down a reunion with the German.

“I had a great four years with Jurgen and I love him as a person and a manager, but I felt it was time for something else,” he said.

“I wanted to leave Dortmund in Dortmund and didn’t want to think about the time I had with him when I was joining a new club. That was a bit of the reason why I didn’t want to join Liverpool.”