Jamie McGready was murdered by a thug in his Govan flat over a dispute over lager cans.

In the’silly argument’ that left victim Jamie ‘Jaggy’ McGready’s unborn child without a father, murderer Reece Sweeney, 22, was described as’like a dog with a bone’ by a witness.

After an ostensibly minor altercation over beer cans, a knife thug murdered his friend.

On August 31 of last year, Reece Sweeney, 22, stabbed Jamie McGready to death in a flat in Glasgow’s Govan.

Friends and rescuers attempted to save Jamie, also known as Jaggy, but he died in the hospital.

Sweeney had previously denied murdering the 33-year-old woman, whose partner was expecting a child at the time.

Following a six-day trial at Glasgow’s High Court, jurors today found Sweeney guilty of murder.

Sweeney, who was on bail at the time, faces a life sentence when he goes back to court next month.

The two had been at Michael O’Halloran’s Summertown Path flat, where he lived with his 19-year-old son Sean Paul.

Jamie and Sweeney got into a “silly argument,” according to Sean Paul O’Halloran.

“I think it was about cans of beer or something,” the teenager told prosecutor Bill McVicar when asked what it was about.

Before becoming aware of the violence, the witness stated that he was playing on a tablet device.

Sweeney “lunged” at Jamie, he said, and that’s when he was “stabbed.”

“You have done me,” Jamie is said to have said.

“You have assassinated me.”

Sean Paul’s father, Michael, who had known Jamie since he was a child, recalled the victim being upset with Sweeney for not standing up for him in a fight with three men.

“He was like a dog with a bone,” the witness said.

He said it 30 times if he said it once.”

Michael said he only realized something had happened when a woman who was also in the flat shouted.

Sweeney had “gone” when he discovered Jamie injured.

Michael told Mr McVicar that he performed CPR on Jamie for 12 minutes while attempting to help him.

“I was yelling at Jamie, ‘Stay with us, think of your daughter, think of your partner,” the father continued.

“I was telling Sean to breathe through his mouth while I applied pressure to the wounds.”

