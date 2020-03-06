Jamie Oliver gets go ahead to renovate his £6million 12-bedroom country home

Jamie Oliver has got the go-ahead to renovate his £6million country pad set on 70-acres on farmland by adding a terrace – after revising his original plans.

Archaeologists had opposed the plans to add a terrace in the back garden of his house, saying it would damage the historic significance of the 16th century, 12-bedroom farmhouse.

But the council has now rejected their fears and has given the terrace the green light after the TV chef altered the plans.

The 43-year-old, his wife Jools, 44, and their five children uprooted from their home in leafy Hampstead, north London last summer to move to the Spain’s Hall in Braintree, Essex.

The Grade I-listed estate – of which the six-bedroom farmhouse is the centrepiece – sprawls over 70 acres and boasts 10 bathrooms, a great hall, dining room, a games room, two drawing rooms and a wine cellar.

Stables, a tennis court and outdoor pool are also eye-catching features of the lavish property.

It also includes an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, fishing lakes, converted stables and a cart shed.

Original features include a well on the ground floor, a priest hole on the first floor and a two-storey red-brick Tudor gazebo in the gardens, which is named The Prayer house.

Archaeology group Place Services had slammed the terrace plans.

It said: ‘Spains Hall is a Grade I listed building dating from the 16th century and incorporating elements of an earlier moated house.

‘The gardens and parkland surrounding the house are Grade II* listed, elements of the 16th century designed landscape as well as later features survive.

‘Part of the garden features are included within the alterations proposed including a brick boundary wall, the ‘cabouchon terrace’ and an area of lawn which may have formerly been part of the moat.

‘The historic significance of these are discussed in the submitted Heritage Statement however little visual evidence accompanies this and the significance of these features is not fully assessed.

‘The Essex Historic Environment Record shows that the proposed development will affect a site of archaeological and historic interest.’

The consultation told the chef that work should not take place until a written scheme of historic building investigation had been submitted to and approved by them.

Archaeological investigations take place on historic building projects and can help to identify any archaeological materials that might be present on site.

Following the consultation, the chef revised his plans to be more in keeping with the fabric of the manor house.

Braintree District Council then ruled this week that the plans are suitable and would not affect the Grade I listed building.

A source close to the plans, said: ‘The property does need some work to bring it back into a more modern condition.

‘The family wants to create a perfect family home and these works will help them to achieve that.

‘This time, he wants to restore a bread oven which is an extremely interesting feature in the property and could certainly help Jamie bake some amazing bread.’

Under other plans lodged with his local council, the cook wants to restore a wood-fired oven, which is no longer working and include a chimney with it.

He also submitted plans to renovate the kitchen fireplace and put up posts for CCTV security cameras.

Oliver has also lodged plans to replace the floorboards in the TV room as well as add new flooring made of reclaimed oak.

The plans will also include the construction of new impressive gates to the bottom of his impressive driveway, which spans 250-metres.

New slate slips to the opening of the marble fireplace will also be included.