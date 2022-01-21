Jamie Redknapp’s new series, “A Game of Two Scarves,” delves into strange footballing traditions.

The PaddyPower series delves into the lighter side of footballing debates.

Former England footballer Jamie Redknapp will try his hand as a documentary maker to learn about the origins of one of the worst things to happen to football in a new Paddy Power series.

Jamie Redknapp, a former footballer turned pundit, will address one of the game’s most pressing issues: the half-and-half scarf.

The series will follow a Spurs legend as he investigates the issues that irritate football fans today.

In the first episode, Redknapp investigates half-and-half scarves, which have been dubbed “Filth” and “Foul” by fans he interviews.

Redknapp reveals that the industry is now worth “over half a billion pounds” in the first of a three-part series, and he tracks down the man who invented the much-maligned knitwear.

Brian, the inventor, explains that his own divorce, in which his wife cut everything he owned in half, inspired him to join two separate scarves together.

Brian created the world’s first half-and-half scarf by sewing his Arsenal and Holland neckwear together, which unfortunately reads “A**e land.”

“Half-and-half scarves have a very short shelf life,” says Lisa, an environmental activist who was interviewed by Redknapp.

Lisa has seen a baboon wearing a scarf with Tony Pulis on one end and Sean Dyche on the other, indicating that discarded items can unfortunately find their way into nature.

The animals “just look really stupid,” Lisa says, despite the fact that there are no health risks for them.

After that, Redknapp returns to see Brian because he’s been told there’s a present waiting for him.

And, after displaying his diverse portfolio (which includes half-and-half facemasks from Manchester United and Liverpool), the inventor presents the former England international with his gift.

The Redknapp edition scarf, unfortunately, has Harry on one end but the wrong Jamie on the other.

Jamie Vardy of Leicester City is the player in question.

Jamie will take on Twitter trolls in Episode 2 of Paddy Power’s Jamie Redknapp Investigates, which will air next Friday.

“Forget diving, dodgy VAR calls, and people leaving early – half-and-half scarves are the biggest disgrace in football right now,” said spokesman Paddy Power.

As a result, we put our best man on the case to investigate and uncover the ugly truth about this modern football scourge that irritates all true football fans across the country.

“Because some things, like pasta and ketchup or Tottenham and trophies, just don’t go together.”

Here’s where you can watch the first episode.

