Jamie Vardy hits Leicester teammate Wilfred Ndidi with ‘low blow’ in boxing clip

Leicester star Jamie Vardy sent a cheeky message about the club’s top-four hopes after being filmed boxing with Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester star Jamie Vardy punched team-mate Wilfred Ndidi in the stomach during a hilarious boxing session, sending a message to fans about their Premier League hopes.

The Foxes suffered a dent in their Champions League chase with a 1-0 loss to Norwich.

It means Brendan Rodgers’ side have only won one of their last seven league games, sitting five points ahead of Chelsea in fourth.

And this is a stark contrast to their position seven rounds ago, sitting second and nine points clear.

Footage has emerged, though, of Vardy suggesting they will fight to stay in the top four.

In the clip, the Englishman is in the gym at Belvoir Drive training ground.

Vardy is joined by Ndidi, who is wearing a boxing glove on one hand and a pad on the other

The joint top-scorer wears the pads as his Foxes team-mate start to land alternate punches.

And they are quick on their feet, putting in the hard work.

But, as Ndidi lands the last punch, Vardy uses a left-handed uppercut to hit the midfielder in the stomach.

All the Nigerian can do is roll on the floor as his pal runs away laughing.

This footage was shared on the Foxes star’s Instagram page on Monday afternoon, where it has been viewed more than 28,000 times.

And the 23-year-old took the chance to send a message to fans about their recent form.

“Will be back stronger,” he said.

Foxes fans were left in stitches at the pair’s sparring session.

“Vary, take it easy,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “I’m just hearing the Rocky theme tune.”

While a third suggested the pair could take to the ring.

“Alternative careers,” they said.

And a fourth added: “Better than [Deontay] Wilder.”

The Foxes are next in action for their FA Cup clash, with a Midlands derby to come against Birmingham.