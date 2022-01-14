Jamison Montgomery, the adopted father of Harmony Montgomery’s brother, has shared a touching video of his son, who ‘hopes to see’ his 7-year-old sister again.

Jamison Montgomery, the adopted father of missing Harmony Montgomery’s brother, has shared a touching video of his son, who ‘hopes to see’ his 7-year-old sister again.

In a heartbreaking video posted to Instagram by his adoptive father, Harmony Mongtomery’s younger brother Jamison addressed his sister, saying, “I hope to see you soon.”

Before blowing a kiss to the camera, Jamison says, “Harmony, it’s me, your brother.”

Harmony Montgomery has been missing since October of this year.

Harmony was five years old when she went missing in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Harmony was enrolled in a Massachusetts school when she was last seen, which is an eerie detail in the case.

Harmony’s disappearance was not reported to Manchester authorities until December 2021, according to Police Chief Allen Aldenberg.

“A two-year delay is extremely concerning,” said Aldenberg.

“That’s not something that happens to us on a regular basis,” the police chief continued.

It’s not something that happens every day.”