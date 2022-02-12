Jamon Wars: How Environmentalists, Farmers, and Politicians Targeted Spain’s Gastronomic Icon

Spain’s iconic jamon has become the focus of a political battle between the country’s pig farmers and the country’s “caviar left-wing.”

British shoppers looking for a tasty piece of Spanish ham at the supermarket may want to reconsider their choice.

After a minister in Spain’s left-wing government condemned industrial farms as bad for the environment, sparking a national debate about farming methods, jamón, as ham is known in Spanish, is at the center of a bitter political row.

The main opposition conservative People’s Party (PP) has used the dispute to try to win votes in a key regional election in Castilla y León, a northern region with many pig farms, on Sunday.

Ham, like paella and rioja, is a gastronomic icon in Spain, and it has become one of the country’s most important food exports.

Germany had long been the EU’s largest pork producer, but an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in 2020 saw Spain overtake Germany as the top exporter to the lucrative Chinese market.

Less stringent planning and farming regulations aided Spain.

According to Spanish government figures, fruit and vegetable exports were worth €7 billion (£5.88 billion) in 2020, just ahead of meat, which was worth €6.3 billion (£5.29 billion).

Spanish ham comes in a variety of varieties and is made in a variety of ways.

Bellota jamon is made from black pigs that have been allowed to graze in meadows for years and are fed acorns and herbs.

Another type of ham made from animals fed animal fodder and cereals is jamón iberico de cebo.

Along with Jamón serrano – mountain ham – both are considered delicacies.

Processed ham is made in large industrial farms that house thousands of animals.

The country’s love affair with jamón recently became political after Alberto Garzón, the far-left consumer affairs minister, sparked outrage by urging Spaniards to eat less meat to help combat climate change.

He defended traditional grazing, which is used in cattle farming and in the production of jamon iberico bellota, which is made from pigs fed on acorns.

“That is sustainable; what is not sustainable are these so-called sustainable practices.”

