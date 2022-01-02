Jan explains why he still uses a classic BlackBerry phone.

There’s no stopping the clock on this one if you’re like Ronnie the Limo Driver from Howard Stern and still have an old BlackBerry.

You’ll have to get a new phone.

According to a CNN report, BlackBerry “will stop running support for its classic devices running BlackBerry 10, 7.1 OS and earlier” on January 4, 2022, which is bad news for all three of you — a rough estimate of how many people still use the old BlackBerry like the Stern show cast member.

That means those devices will “no longer be able to use data, send text messages, access the internet, or make calls, even to 911,” according to CNN.

So, if you’re still using one of these phones, it’s time to get a new one.

In fact, it’s long past time to replace your phone.

The move brings us one step closer to the end of a technology that, less than a decade ago, was the hottest mobile phone on the market.

However, CNN reported that a new BlackBerry will be released for those who are unable to give up their brand loyalty.

According to a CNN report, a new BlackBerry 5G device, which was supposed to be released in 2021, is still expected to be released at some point.