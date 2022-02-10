Jana Bennett, a trailblazing television executive, died today.

Today was Jana Bennett’s funeral. She was a pioneering television executive.

She was awarded the OBE in 2000 for her contribution to science broadcasting.

Jana Bennett, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2019 and died at the age of 66, was the brains behind some of the UK’s most popular television channels and shows.

She was behind shows like Strictly Come Dancing, Gavin and Stacey, and The Apprentice, as well as the launches of BBC iPlayer, BBC Three, and CBeebies.

Bennett, who was once tipped to become the BBC’s first female director-general, has a long list of impressive firsts.

She was the BBC’s first female director of television, as well as the first female head of BBC Science and the first female editor of the BBC Science series Horizon.

She breathed new life into science broadcasting, winning numerous awards for her efforts.

“She was a trailblazer who rose to the top of the industry, tirelessly championing upcoming talent, as well as having the foresight to bring together television and digital services,” current BBC director-general Tim Davie said of her impact.

She was a brilliant and talented colleague who will be missed greatly by the television industry.”

Gordon Bennett and Elizabeth (née Cushing) Bennett raised Bennett in Cooperstown, New York.

Her father was a professor at a university, and her mother worked as a librarian, teacher, and university admissions officer.

When she was a teenager, her family relocated to England.

She went to Bognor Regis comprehensive school before going on to St Anne’s College, Oxford, to study philosophy, politics, and economics.

She met future Prime Minister Tony Blair, a fellow student, at university, and he convinced her to join his band.

Bennett graduated from the London School of Economics with a master’s in international relations in 1978.

She went on to work as a BBC news trainee after that.

She had risen through the ranks at BBC Newsnight and was now an editor before she turned 30.

Bennett co-wrote The Disappeared: Voices from a Secret War, a book about Argentina’s repressive military regime, with BBC journalist John Simpson.

She founded the FYI Network in the United States.

She was the first executive outside of Denmark to recognize the potential of Married at First Sight, according to The Guardian.

She was also the president of the History Channel on the A&E Network.

