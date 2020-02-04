JANET STREET-PORTER: The ludicrous woke luvvies can lecture us all they like

I think three and a half weeks in Australia has toughened me up. Every day during my trip, television news showed people watching helplessly as their homes burnt down, along with everything they owned. Thousands of ordinary folk have lost everything, and yet the vast majority seem utterly determined to rebuild and start again.

There’s nothing so humbling as listening to these bush fire victims talking about picking themselves up and carrying on- and the fires are still burning. Fire crews are working non-stop, and an area the size of France has been destroyed.

Then last weekend I arrived back in the UK, the land of the ‘woke’, the weepers, the hand-wringers and the overly ‘concerned’.

I switched on BBC’s radio 4’s The Listening Project in time to hear a couple chatting about what was really bothering them. This series is a worthy enterprise in which ordinary folk chat amongst themselves and the BBC feels proud it’s ‘helping’ to build a sense of community by letting normal people waffle on and on (and on).

On this occasion, a retired female social worker (Alison) and a retired teacher (Richard) who had met through membership of the radical protest group Extinction Rebellion pontificated in circles, a thoroughly depressing experience. Richard admitted he is extremely depressed and regularly bursts into tears because of what’s happening to the environment. Alison is similiarly blighted. Hand-wringing to the max.

After five minutes of this misery I wanted to scream GET A LIFE- TRY LIVING IN THE AUSTRALIAN OUTBACK! TRY SEEING KOALAS FRIED IN FRONT OF YOU!

Of course, climate change is a huge concern and is almost certainly contributing to Australia’s fire problems, but wimpering and taking peripheral action isn’t going to change anything. Each one of us needs to change who we vote for and what radical action we expect our politicians to take, for starters.

Later the same day, it was the turn of a glittering array of showbiz luvvies to tell us how ‘concerned’ they are about the planet. The BAFTAS was a glamorous event, but one that where all the participants were determined to show they weren’t just shallow, self-centred performers who would do any role for big bucks, but real, three dimensional people with a heart.

These ‘concerned’ luvvies care so much about the planet the organisers had announced old clothes were the dress code, in order to stamp out unnecessary consumerism. I can hear you laughing already- yes, an event where booze flows like Niagra Falls, where everyone arrives in a limo and not by pushbike or on foot. An event where so much mascara and hairspray is needed for red carpet perfection, the ozone layer probably diminished by at least five cubic miles.

Organisers had said the event was to be ‘carbon neutral’, even though award nominees Al Pacino and Joaquin Phoenix normally reside on the other side of the Atlantic and I didn’t notice either following Greta Thunberg’s example and hitching a lift on an eco-friendly yacht.

Instead of a goodie bag, guests were being offered a ‘gifting’ wallet made of recycled plastic with upmarket vouchers for various treats. Not wishing to be a nit-picker, was that red carpet made of recycled material ? And what about the champagne and the cocktails? Were they served from disposable containers? Somehow I think not.

When showbiz wants to show ‘concern’ about the environment it’s as ludicrous as fashion designers who ‘care’ about consumerism. At these British Academy Awards, guests were told to dress ‘sustainably’- which could have meant that a cleverly draped biodegradeable refuse bag from my local council would have ticked all the boxes, but when it came to the final choice, we saw the usual array of glitter, cleavage and as much flesh as possible in case any casting directors within a mile were scouting for talent. Only the Duchess of Cambridge turned up in an ‘old’ frock- albeit one which designed by Alexander McQueen and last seen in public in 2012.

As the wife of a multimillionaire, Kate has a wardrobe of hundreds of couture dresses which have only been worn once – perhaps, in the spirit of ‘saving the planet’ she could have opened her closets for all the other invitees to take their pick. She looked lovely, even if it wasn’t much of a stretch to wear ‘sustainable’ couture.

As for male stars, a press release during last month’s Golden Globes had already told us that Joaquin is helping the planet by wearing the same expensive Stella McCartney tuxedo to every award event he has been nominated for, not a problem ‘civilians’ have to struggle with.

Having ticked the ‘on message’ box with their sustainable dress code, the BAFTA organisers fell at the next hurdle, inclusivity. Sadly, nearly every single nominee in the acting categories was white, and (worse) spoke with a certain accent – ie not common. The winner of the best actor award for Joker (a film which culminates in an mind-blowing orgy of unnecessary destruction), Joaquin Phoenix, used his speech to moan at the film industry for ‘systemic racism’. The equally rich, white and privileged Duke of Cambridge re-iterated the call for more diversity.

But has it ever occurred to these wealthy white men that perhaps non-white parents have different goals for their kids – perhaps they would like them to succeed as doctors, lawyers and scientists – professions where they don’t need to humiliate themselves to get ahead.

Why be an actor when you could be a brain surgeon with a pension and a career plan – and no need to prove to the world that you actually make it a little better every day ?