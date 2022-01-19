As she prepares for cancer treatment, Janey Godley provides an update on her health.

Janey Godley, a Scottish comedian, has updated her health on Twitter, revealing how she plans to prepare for ovarian cancer chemotherapy treatment.

Janey Godley, a Scottish comedian, has updated her fans on her cancer treatment.

Janey Godley was diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer after undergoing a hysterectomy earlier this month.

The comedian was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in November after experiencing stomach pain, frequent urination, bloating, and a sore.

Janey has thanked NHS Scotland and her fans on a number of occasions.

She updated her followers on Twitter after a meeting on Wednesday, revealing how she plans to prepare for chemotherapy.

“I’ve been to my first chemo meeting and I’m truly touched by the sheer amount of care, hope, and information provided by the team- thanks Scottish NHS,” she said.

“In preparation for the chemo, I’m getting my hair cropped into a very short “Dench” look because there’s so much of it and it’ll be easier to manage.”

“I’m excited to get it cropped,” she said.

“I’m not sure if I’ll wear wigs, caps, or bandanas; I’m just glad to have the option of surviving this cancer; I’ll deal with how I look later.”

