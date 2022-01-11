Janey Godley gives fans an update on her health following surgery.

Janey Godley has provided an update on her hysterectomy procedure to treat her ovarian cancer, and dozens of fans have expressed their support on Twitter.

Following the procedure on January 6, the Scottish comedian posted on Twitter that she is “slowly healing.”

“I have no more tubes coming out of my body!” she tweeted. “Catheter, canula, nasalThroat tube, and oxygen supply FREE!”

“Hurrah, thanks Scottish NHS – slowly mending, saw my wound in the mirror today and yes, it does look like a half cooked ham Hough but it’s getting better,” she continued.

The tweet has over 2,000 likes and dozens of comments from fans who have expressed their support since it was posted at 8.56 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

“Thanks for keeping us updated, Janey,” one wrote.

Your legion of fans is thinking of you.”

“Isn’t that a wonderful feeling? I remember it well!” wrote a second. “The scar will never be pretty, but it will improve – a lot! I see it as a reminder of the op that saved my life!”

“Wishing you luck on the next stage.”

“Brilliant progress, Janey,” said a third.

Don’t push yourself too hard.

Take the staff’s advice on what to try and when to relax.”

A fourth tweeted, “Good to see you on the mend and smiling.”

“Get well soon, Janey,” one person said. “Mind yourself now.”

“I’ll be thinking of you.”

Last November, the comedian was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and she has kept fans up to date on her progress via Twitter.

“Thank you Scottish NHS, I am slowly and surely getting better – lights out time,” she tweeted on Monday night.

She also wrote on Monday that she was “on the mend” after the operation.