Jania Tatum-Scott, a 15-year-old high school track star, was found dead in a park covered in blood, prompting a manhunt for her killer.

Jania Tatum-Scott’s body was discovered on Tuesday morning with blood on her chest.

Her cause of death has not been released by the police, but her family has stated that she was shot.

Angie Tatum, Jania’s heartbroken mother, said she last saw her daughter alive around 11 p.m. on Monday night when she went to bed.

She told ABC13 that she believes her daughter left a half-eaten plate of food behind when she went out to meet someone.

The 15-year-old was discovered unresponsive in one of the fields at Tejas Park in Baytown, Texas, around 8.15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Only three days after Christmas, she was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is a homicide case, according to police, and they are actively looking for the perpetrator.

“My best friend was taken from me by them.”

They kidnapped my best friend.

Jania was planning to join the Navy to study nursing, according to her mother.

She went on to say, “She can’t do that now.”

Teachers, coaches, and her principal reportedly adored the teen, who competed in track and cross country at Sterling High School.

Angie told ABC13 that her daughter was well-known in Baytown.

“Everyone adored her.

Right now, nobody is succeeding.

I’m not doing very well.

I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to be good about it.”

As they try to piece together a timeline of Jania’s last movements, police are asking for the public’s help.

There has yet to be identified a suspect or a motive.

“No piece of information is too small to aid us in this case,” Baytown Police Chief John Stringer said.

Call Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477) to leave an anonymous tip.