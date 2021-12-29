Janice Long, a friend of mine, was a true trailblazer who broke the glass ceiling for women in the crusty, sexist world of 1970s radio.

When my friend, the legendary DJ Janice Long, passed away earlier this week at the age of 66 after a brief illness, the social media platform was flooded with messages of condolences.

Everyone from Paul Weller, Peter Hook of New Order, and Tim Burgess of the Charlatans to DJs Greg James, Ken Bruce, and Jeremy Vine took to Instagram to express their sorrow and respect for Janice.

They knew what many of us already knew: she was a true outlaw.

“Janice was a trailblazer and role model for all female broadcasters, and her passion for music was unmatched,” radio DJ Jo Whiley said.

“I adored her Radio 1 show.”

Long was described as a “Liverpool legend and dear friend” by Ian McCulloch of Liverpool band Echo And The Bunnymen, who added, “I am so sad to hear the devastating news of her passing.”

There are as many female disc jockeys as there are male disc jockeys these days, but Janice was pretty much on her own when she first started out in the late 1970s.

Annie Nightingale was the only other well-known Radio 1 DJ, and she didn’t even host her own weekday show.

Janice was given this honor in 1984 after her radio show went viral.

She was not only the first woman to have her own weekday show on Radio 1, but she was also the first woman to present Top Of The Pops on a regular basis (60 times as the only female presenter, paving the way for Anthea Turner, Jackie Brambles, Fearne Cotton, and Jayne Middlemiss).

When the BBC decided to end the show in 2006, she was called back to co-host the final episode.

Janice, unlike some of the well-known “Smashie and Nicey” DJs with whom she shared the airwaves in the early part of her career, was a true music fan who helped dozens of artists who would have remained unknown if it hadn’t been for her.

The Smiths, The Communards, Primal Scream, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, The Teardrop Explodes, Manic Street Preachers, The Wonder Stuff, The Coral, and, later, Amy Winehouse and Adele, were all fans of hers.

