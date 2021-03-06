Janssen brace fires Monterrey to 6-1 rout of Juarez

MEXICO CITY, March 3 (Xinhua) — Dutch striker Vincent Janssen scored twice as Monterrey rose to fourth in the Liga MX Clausura standings on Wednesday with 6-1 win at Juarez.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player gave the visitors a 14th-minute lead and netted again just after halftime at Estadio Olimpico.

Argentine forward Rogelio Funes Mori also netted a brace, either side of goals from Arturo Gonzalez and Jose Alvarado. Dario Lezcano was on target for the hosts with a 34th-minute strike.

The result ended a three-game winless run for Monterrey while Juarez have now lost three of their past four matches, dropping to 14th in the 18-team standings.

In other matches on Wednesday, Guadalajara drew 2-2 at Queretaro, Cruz Azul secured a 1-0 home victory over Mazatlan and Club America won 2-0 at Tijuana. Enditem