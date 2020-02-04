January in Lithuania warmest on record: hydrometeorological service

VILNIUS, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — This past January was the warmest on record in Lithuania, with the average air temperature amounting to 2.8 degrees Celsius, or 6 degrees higher than multiannual monthly temperature average for January, the Lithuania’s Hydrometeorological Service said on Monday.

“So far, the warmest January in Lithuania was in 1989, when the average monthly air temperature reached 1.9 degrees Celsius. The coldest on record January in Lithuania was in 1987 with the average monthly temperature amounting to 15.1 degrees below zero,” a climatologist Donatas Valiukas was quoted as saying in a statement released by the hydrometeorological service.

According to Valiukas, January 2020 was also unique as this was the first time that there was not a single day with snow cover during all the month.

From January 1961, the monthly January air temperature in Lithuania rose by 2.9 degrees.

Lithuania is known for its semi-continental climate with very cold winters and mild, moderately rainy summers.