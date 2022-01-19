January issued subpoenas for Rudy Giuliani and three other Trump allies.

January has subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani and three other Trump allies.

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Capitol insurgency issued subpoenas to Rudy Giuliani and other members of Donald Trump’s post-election legal team on Tuesday, alleging that they filed multiple lawsuits alleging election fraud, all of which were thrown out by the courts but gave rise to the lie that Trump did not truly lose the 2020 presidential election.

The committee is expanding its reach into Trump’s orbit yet again, this time requesting information and testimony from Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn.

In the months following the election, all four publicly defended the president and his bogus voter fraud claims.

“The four people we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed for efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to halt the counting of electoral votes,” Mississippi Rep.

Bennie Thompson, the panel’s Democratic chairman, said in a statement.

The committee said it wants Giuliani’s records and deposition testimony in connection with his promotion of election fraud claims on Trump’s behalf. Giuliani, the 76-year-old former mayor of New York City, was once lauded for his leadership after 9/11.

The panel also wants to know about Giuliani’s alleged efforts to persuade state legislators to intervene in the election results.

A phone message seeking comment from Giuliani’s lawyer was not returned promptly.

After the 2020 presidential election, Giuliani took a leading role in disputing election results on Trump’s behalf, even traveling to states like Michigan and Pennsylvania to claim that ballots “looked suspicious” and that Biden’s electoral victory was a sham.

To date, no court has found merit in Trump’s, Giuliani’s, and the other three subpoenaed Tuesday’s core legal claims.

The nine-member panel is also seeking information from Trump legal adviser Ellis, who allegedly prepared and circulated two memos analyzing the constitutional authority for then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject or delay counting electoral votes from states that had submitted alternate slates of electors, according to the lawmakers.

Aside from Giuliani, Sidney Powell was the most visible face of Trump’s election challenge, regularly appearing on his behalf.

Powell continued to make his case after the election in a number of interviews and appearances.

