Japan confirms ‘about 10’ coronavirus cases aboard quarantined cruise ship carrying 3,700 passengers & crew (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Japan has confirmed around 10 more cases of coronavirus among passengers on a cruise ship with 3,700 people aboard, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 33. The other passengers remain quarantined on the ship.

After one passenger from Hong Kong previously tested positive for the illness, screenings for additional cases began on Tuesday and turned up at least 10 more patients among passengers on Carnival Japan Inc.’s Diamond Princess cruise ship, Japan’s TV Asahi reported, citing health authorities. The patients are to be brought to a nearby hospital for treatment.

横浜港・大黒ふ頭沖に停泊している大型クルーズ船ダイヤモンド・プリンセス号 。着岸の日時はまだ未定のままです。（中）https://t.co/wtEX1nhTjtpic.twitter.com/jQDOgRCdaC — 朝日新聞 映像報道部 (@asahi_photo) February 4, 2020

The ship has been put on lockdown and remains stranded in the port city of Yokohama, along with the remainder of its passengers, as screenings continue.

Though no details have yet emerged about the new patients, the Hong Konger previously confirmed is an 80-year-old man, who is now recovering, the Associated Press reported, citing the ship’s captain.

Eerie images of a once-bustling cruiseliner have emerged on social media, showing deserved decks, with only a few stray staff members seen milling about.

他の乗客や船内の様子が知りたいそうで。0時25分なので人は出歩いてません。部屋から話し声が聞こえたりはします #ダイヤモンドプリンセスpic.twitter.com/EH8oNZEf8j — だぁ(ダイヤモンドプリンセス乗船中) (@daxa_tw) February 4, 2020

この時間になると誰も出歩いてないです。静寂です #ダイヤモンドプリンセスpic.twitter.com/tLlr2oh5pQ — だぁ(ダイヤモンドプリンセス乗船中) (@daxa_tw) February 4, 2020

Photos and video footage also surfaced depicting ongoing health screenings aboard the vessel.

検疫は8階にいた #ダイヤモンドプリンセスpic.twitter.com/O5ka0jT5Ip — だぁ(ダイヤモンドプリンセス乗船中) (@daxa_tw) February 4, 2020

検疫始まりましたー それぞれの部屋で体温はかるっぽい。そしてDMとか直接とかちょこちょこ怒られているw アップするなと #ダイヤモンドプリンセス#コロナウイルスpic.twitter.com/6NvOPgMaaR — だぁ(ダイヤモンドプリンセス乗船中) (@daxa_tw) February 3, 2020

