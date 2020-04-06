Japan could declare state of emergency

The Japanese government was preparing to declare a state of emergency on Monday to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has accelerated recently in parts of the country, including Tokyo.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was to consult a committee of experts advising his government on Monday to manage the health crisis and many local media were speculating on a declaration of a state of emergency on Tuesday.

Although neighboring China, home of the Covid-19, Japan has so far been far less affected by the pandemic than Europe or the United States. The archipelago totaled this Sunday some 3650 cases for 73 deaths, according to a last official report.

Increasing figures, especially in Tokyo

The number of cases has however increased significantly in the past two weeks, especially in Tokyo where 148 new infections were recorded on Sunday, a new local record.

These figures have gradually increased the pressure on the government to intensify its action in the face of the pandemic. Especially since the governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, has already called on his constituents to telecommute as much as possible and to avoid unnecessary trips on weekends.

“We have not received anything official yet, but we are preparing on the assumption that Tokyo will be designated” among the regions affected by the state of emergency, the governor told reporters on Monday.

The state of emergency should only target certain regions, and should not lead to the drastic confinement measures that are currently in force in many other countries, notably in Europe.

Towards “voluntary” confinement?

Concretely, the governors of the regions concerned will be able to “request” residents to stay at home and call non-essential businesses to stop their activities. The authorities may also requisition existing land or buildings for medical purposes.

But the Japanese authorities do not have the power to force people to confine themselves and businesses to close, or to punish them if they do not follow the instructions.

The system relies heavily on the civic spirit expected from citizens, subject to social pressure generally constituting a major deterrent.

“Japan is still haunted by the dark heritage” of his militarist regime until 1945, which severely oppressed individual freedoms, reminded AFP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, professor emeritus of the University of Tokyo, specialist in international relations.

However, if the current state of emergency framework does not work, “some voices may call for stronger power to control people. This could set a precedent “, he estimated.