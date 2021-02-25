Japan discusses early lifting of emergency period for some regions

TOKYO, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — The Japanese Cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of cutting short the COVID-19 emergency period of some regions to ealier than March 7.

Japanese Prime Minster Yoshihide Suga held talks with Cabinet members including Health Minister Norihisa Tamura and Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the government’s pandemic response, following a health ministry panel saying COVID-19 infections nationwide were declining.

Under the state of emergency, infections had fallen although the pace of decline had slowed from mid-February, it said.

The panel added that ongoing efforts were needed to bring the pandemic under control and medical facilities dealing with COVID-19 cases still remained strained, although the situation had improved too.

Informed sources said that of the 10 prefectures under the state of emergency, Aichi, Gifu, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka could be removed from the list as early as this weekend as their COVID-19 situation, including strains on their medical systems, have improved.

The Greater Tokyo area, which comprises neighboring Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures are likely to remain under the state of emergency, the sources said, as necessary improvements have not been seen.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 213 new daily COVID-19 cases, bringing the city’s total tally to 110,400.

The daily count in the capital of 14 million has remained under 500 for 18 straight days and under 300 for four days in a row.

According to health officials, the number of people designated as being in a “serious condition” stood at 69, compared to 77 the previous day.

The governors of Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo made a joint request to Nishimura on Tuesday for their prefectures to be allowed to exit early from the emergency period.

The governor of Aichi Prefecture has similarly asked for the state of emergency to be lifted early and the governor of Gifu has said he wants the emergency period lifted at the same time as Aichi.

Fukuoka Prefecture has also asked for the emergency period to be lifted before the initial deadline of March 7.

Suga declared Japan’s second state of emergency on Jan. 7 for the Greater Tokyo area before expanding it to include 11 prefectures in total.

It was later extended to March 7 for all prefectures with the exception of Tochigi.

Under the state of emergency, restaurants and bars are asked to close by 8 p.m. and people are encouraged to work from home and not make unnecessary trips outdoors, especially in the evenings.

Spectator capacity at large events has also been capped. Enditem