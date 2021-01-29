Japan enacts 185-bln-USD extra budget to bolster anti-virus measures

TOKYO, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The Japanese parliament on Thursday approved a third extra budget for fiscal 2020 with the 19.18-trillion-yen (185-billion-U.S. dollar) allocation to fund further measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The supplementary budget passed parliament’s upper chamber for enactment after passing the lower house on Tuesday, so swift measures can be taken by the government to curb a third wave of COVID-19 infections currently gripping the nation.

The surge in infections resulted in Prime Minster Yoshihide Suga, under fire from opposition parties and the public for the government’s slow response in tackling the resurgence, declaring a monthlong state of emergency for 11 of Japan’s 47 prefectures, including Tokyo, earlier this month.

The government has earmarked 4.36 trillion yen (41.78 billion U.S. dollars) from the latest extra budget for measures to curb the further spread of the virus, including financial provisions being made for restaurants and bars that have shortened their opening hours as requested by local prefectures.

This sum will also be used to secure more beds to treat COVID-19-positive patients as the number of patients self-quarantining continues to skyrocket nationwide, with overburdened facilities forced to turn away infected individuals.

Recent data from the health ministry showed that the number of people self-quarantining after contracting the virus climbed from 1,096 carriers on Nov. 4 to 6,429 on Dec. 9, before surging to 17,484 on Jan. 6, and 35,394 patients on Jan. 20.

The government has also allocated 1.03 trillion yen (9.87 billion U.S. dollars) to extend the highly contentious “Go To Travel” state-subsidized travel program aimed at supporting the country’s ailing tourism industry.

Launched in July last year, the program was suspended in late December owing to the virus’ resurgence. The program has come under harsh criticism from political, medical and public quarters for effectively encouraging the virus’ spread around Japan.

Recent research conducted at a prominent university here indicated that the “Go To Travel” campaign may have caused travel-related COVID-19 cases to increased by nearly seven times.

The budget also includes 2 trillion yen (19.16 billion U.S. dollars) for the creation of a fund to support firms spearheading eco-friendly and green technology as the country moves towards its target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The extra budget enacted Thursday forms part of the government’s stimulus package worth 73.6 trillion yen (705 billion U.S. dollars). The fiscal 2021 draft budget totaling a record 106.61 trillion yen (1,022 billion U.S. dollars) was submitted to the lower house last week together with the fiscal 2020 third extra budget and will likely be approved before the end of March. Enditem