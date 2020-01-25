Japan gov’t spends 2.44 billion USD on Tokyo Olympics in 6 years

TOKYO, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — The Japanese government said Friday it spent about 266.9 billion yen (2.44 billion U.S. dollars) in preparation for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in six years through March 2019.

The figure, revealed exactly six months prior to the games, was about one-quarter of the amounts claimed by the Board of Audit last month, according to the government.

The number covered 65 projects directly related to the international sports events, compared with 340 projects reflected in the estimate by the board.

The government also said it estimates the budget related to the Tokyo Games between fiscal 2013 and 2020 will total 277.7 billion yen (2.54 billion dollars), including about 115.6 billion yen (1.06 billion dollars) spent for measures to strengthen athletes’ competitiveness, 51.7 billion yen (472.6 million dollars) for operating the Japan Sport Council and 50.2 billion yen (458.9 million dollars) for security.

The total cost of the games, including the amount shouldered by the Tokyo government, is expected to reach 1.35 trillion yen (12.34 billion dollars), as the fourth budget plan revealed last month.