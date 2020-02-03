Japan has second straight year of red ink on trade last…

TOKYO – Japan logged a deficit for a second straight year last year as its exports were hurt by a slowdown of demand in China amid a tariff war with the U.S.

Government data released Thursday showed Japan’s exports fell 5.6% in 2019, to 76.9 trillion yen ($701.6 billion), while imports fell 5.0% to 78.6 trillion yen ($710 billion). That left a deficit of 1.6 trillion yen ($14 billion).

Japan had a trade surplus of 6.6 trillion yen ($60 billion) with the U.S. last year, as exports fell 1.4% from 2018, and imports fell 4.4%. Shipments of computers, construction and textiles equipment and power generating machines contributed to a 3.7% increase in exports of machinery to the U.S. Vehicle exports, which account for nearly 40% of Japanese exports to the U.S., declined 5.5%, the data show.

Exports and most imports from around the world also declined amid a global slowdown. Exports to China dropped nearly 8%, matching the drop in exports to all of the rest of Asia.

In December, exports continued to fall, but at a slower pace than the month before, dropping 6.3%, while imports slipped nearly 5%.

“Looking ahead, we think the recovery in exports will be weaker than many expect. That reflects our view that GDP growth in Japan´s main trading partners will remain subdued this year,” Tom Learmouth of Capital Economics said in a report.

He noted that an increase in Japan’s sales tax, to 10% from 8%, as of Oct. 1 has also hurt consumer demand and private investment.

Japan’s exports of cars and other vehicles, which constitute nearly a quarter of all its exports, fell 4%, while exports of electrical machinery dropped 6.6% . Its imports of gas, oil and other fuels fell 12% as prices declined from a year earlier.

President Donald Trump has thrown out past trade deals, including that with China, that he said added to the U.S. trade deficit and cost the country manufacturing jobs.