Japan intends to launch the world’s first wooden satellite into orbit in 2023.

Japan intends to launch the world’s first wooden satellite into space in 2023.

The first tests on the durability of wood in space are expected to begin in February.

ANKARA

If everything goes according to plan, the world’s first wooden satellite could be launched into space in 2023, with Japanese astronauts set to begin testing in February to see how long wood can last in space.

The tests will be conducted by a joint team from Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry Co., a Tokyo-based wood products company.

According to Tokyo-based Kyodo News, the plan is to “harness the environmental friendliness and low cost of wood in space development,” led by astronaut Takao Doi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

For the first time in 13 years, Japan began a recruitment campaign for astronauts earlier this month, with the goal of sending a mission to the Moon in the latter half of the 2020s.

The planned satellite’s exterior would be made of wood and “will burn up upon re-entering the earth’s atmosphere after its operation, causing less environmental impact,” according to the team.

In comparison to current prices where manufacturers use aluminum, the satellite will be less expensive.

The satellite’s outer parts “will be covered in wood and solar cells, and it will hold an electronic substrate inside,” according to the team. “Because electromagnetic waves can penetrate wood, the satellite can contain an antenna inside,” they added.

Wooden sheets of varying hardness carved from various tree species will also be carried by the structure.

The sheets will be exposed to space for about nine months to check for deterioration, according to the team.

“If the plan succeeds, it will pave the way for even children who are interested in space to make a satellite,” said Doi, who was the first Japanese astronaut to participate in extravehicular activities in 1997 from the Space Shuttle Columbia.