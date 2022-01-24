Japan is considering evacuating citizens from Ukraine, according to reports.

Japan says it is considering evacuating Ukrainian citizens.

Officials in Ukraine have advised Japanese nationals to “prepare for unforeseen circumstances.”

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Following the United States’ directive to start evacuating American officials’ families from Ukraine, Japan announced on Monday that it may soon follow suit.

“Japan is also moving in that direction,” an unnamed Foreign Ministry official told Kyodo News, referring to the US order for embassy staff in Kyiv to “depart eligible family members” amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

“The situation is rapidly changing,” the official said.

Japanese nationals in Ukraine have been told to “prepare for unforeseen circumstances,” according to Hirokazu Matsuno, the government’s chief cabinet secretary.

Around 250 Japanese nationals live in the Eastern European country, including family members of embassy staff.

“While working closely with the United States and other related countries, we will continue to closely monitor changes in the situation and take necessary measures promptly,” he said.

Previously, Washington advised Ukrainian citizens to “consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options.”

According to the statement, the security situation around “Ukraine’s borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine” is “unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice,” and there are reports that Moscow is planning “significant military action against Ukraine.”

In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region, a move that has never been recognized internationally and has been condemned as illegal under international law.

Moscow recently amassed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s eastern border, raising fears that Moscow is planning a new military offensive.

Russia, on the other hand, has denied the allegations made by Western countries, claiming that its troops are only there for training.