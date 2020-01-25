Japan midfielder Honda on Botafogo radar

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Botafogo have submitted a formal bid to sign Japan international midfielder Keisuke Honda, according to media reports in Brazil.

The 33-year-old has been identified by the Rio de Janeiro club as an ideal replacement for Joao Paulo, who is close to joining US Major League outfit Seattle Sounders, the Globo Esporte news portal said on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Honda, who has been capped 98 times for Japan, is a free agent after parting ways with Dutch side Vitesse in December.

Botafogo finished 15th in the 2019 Brazilian Serie A championship, just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The two-time top flight champions began their 2020 season with a 1-0 loss to Volta Redonda in the opening round of Rio de Janeiro’s Carioca championship last Saturday.