Japan reports 1,565 new cases of COVID-19 as summer holiday starts

TOKYO, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 1,565 to reach 47,464 as of Saturday evening, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities, with prefectural governors discouraging people to visit their hometowns during the Bon Festival season.

The figure excludes the 712 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at a total of 1,055 people, including 13 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The health ministry also said there are currently 140 patients considered severely ill with ventilators or in intensive care units.

In Tokyo, the epicenter of Japan’s outbreak, 429 new cases of infections were reported on Saturday, exceeding the 400 mark for the second straight day, with the capital’s cumulative total now reaching 15,536, the highest among Japan’s 47 prefectures.

With the number of infections resurging across the country, the National Governors’ Association on Saturday urged people to carefully consider whether to visit their hometowns during the Bon Festival period.

At an online meeting, the governors also requested the central government to increase the amount of extraordinary grants for local governments to fund various measures in an effort to stem the spread of the virus. Enditem