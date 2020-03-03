Japan seeks Lebanon’s cooperation in Ghosn…

BEIRUT, March 2 – Japan wants cooperation with Lebanon in the case of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn and to develop bilateral ties, deputy justice minister Hiroyuki Yoshiie said during a visit to Lebanon on Monday, according to the Lebanese presidency.

Lebanese President Aoun told Yoshiie that Lebanon had sent a correspondence to Japan over the Ghosn case but had not received any official response, the presidency said on its Twitter feed.

Ghosn fled Japan to Lebanon, his childhood home, in December as he awaited trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.

