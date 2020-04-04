Japan to ban arrivals from more countries over COVID-19

TOKYO

Japan is set to include more countries in its entry ban amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, local reports said Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at a press conference that passengers who visited the U.S., China, South Korea and nearly all European countries in the past two weeks will be denied entry.

With the latest development, the list now includes 73 countries, and state officials are urging citizens not to travel to 50 countries in a bid to prevent the virus from spreading.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 177 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 786,000 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll over 37,800 and more than 165,000 recoveries.

Japan has nearly 2,000 confirmed cases and 56 deaths.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas