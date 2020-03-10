Japan to include COVID-19 testing in national health insurance

TOKYO, March 5 (Xinhua) — Tests for COVID-19 will be covered under Japan’s national health insurance system starting from Friday as the country steps up efforts to curb the spread of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday.

With the insurance coverage, the government will allow people to undergo testing at hospitals or contracted private testing companies without being referred to by health centers.

Previously, the tests have only been conducted under the permission of public health centers when they deemed necessary.

In some cases, the centers have refused to conduct tests though the doctors requested.

The government also plans to beef up efforts in developing simple test kits in order to reduce the time to detect the virus, according to health ministry officials.