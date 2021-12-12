Japan urges South Korea to respond appropriately to the issue of wartime compensation.

Japan calls on South Korea to respond appropriately to the issue of wartime compensation.

According to Kyodo News, Japan’s foreign minister has called on South Korea to take steps to resolve the issue of compensation for forced laborers during WWII.

TOKYO, JAPAN

Japan called on South Korea to respond “appropriately” to the wartime compensation issue in bilateral relations on Sunday.

During a G7 foreign ministerial meeting in Liverpool, England, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met and discussed bilateral relations with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui Yong, according to Kyodo News.

In discussing the importance of trilateral cooperation between Japan, the United States, and South Korea in the face of North Korea’s regional missile threats, the two leaders agreed to build a positive relationship between their countries.

During the meeting, Hayashi urged Seoul to respond “appropriately” to the issue of compensation for forced laborers during the war.

Tokyo is urging South Korea to take steps toward a resolution, claiming that a bilateral agreement signed in 1965 resolved the compensation issue “finally and completely.”

The issue of abused Korean women on the Korean Peninsula, where Japan ruled during World War II, and a dispute over the Liancourt Rocks archipelago have strained relations between the two countries.