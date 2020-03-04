Japanese firms stepping up efforts to develop ultra-fast COVID-19 testing kits, treatments

TOKYO, March 4 (Xinhua) — Shimadzu Corp. on Wednesday said it is planning to develop a method of testing that can detect the COVID-19 in one hour, five hours faster than the current tests, with the testing kits aimed to be market-ready by the end of March.

According to the Kyoto Prefecture-based precision equipment maker, the new tests envisioned will greatly reduce both the time and cost required by the current tests and the company plans to produce 50,000 testing kits per month.

The maker of analytical, testing and measuring instruments, as well as medical systems, said the new method of testing will use a type of chemical analysis previously used to test for norovirus, adding that a newly developed form of polymerase chain reaction (PCR), will vastly speed up the tests.

“With the number of people screened for the virus growing, we have received inquiries from testing companies about the development of a swifter test method,” said a spokesperson for Shimadzu at a press briefing on the matter in Kyoto.

In Japan and beyond, pharmaceutical companies, research institutes and precision instrument makers have been racing to develop new, rapid-response testing kits so more people can be diagnosed faster and more efficiently in the effort to combat the pneumonia-causing virus.

Last week, the state-backed research institute Riken along with Kanagawa Prefecture said they have jointly developed a method of testing whether a person is infected with the virus or not in less than 30 minutes.

As technological efforts to testing and potentially curing the coronavirus swing into full gear, separately on Wednesday Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said it intends to develop a drug to treat infected people and aims to have it market-ready in nine months.

The drug maker said the treatment will involve blood taken from people who have already recovered from COVID-19 as part of a procedure already known to be effective in treating viral respiratory infections.

The Tokyo-headquartered drug maker said it plans to develop “a type of plasma derived-therapy that has previously been shown to be effective in the treatment of severe acute viral respiratory infections and may be a treatment option for the new coronavirus.”

“We have identified relevant assets and capabilities across the company and are hopeful that we can expand the treatment options for patients with COVID-19,” Rajeev Venkayya, president of Takeda’s Vaccine Business Unit and co-lead of the company’s COVID-19 response team, said in a statement on the matter.

The drug maker is also looking at its catalogue of current drugs and treatments to see if any of them might be effective in treating patients infected with the new virus.