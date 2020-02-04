Japanese gov’t urges public to be wary of rumors amid novel coronavirus outbreak

TOKYO, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — The Japanese government is urging the public to remain calm and resist a growing number of social media rumors containing false information amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, local media reported Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan, a number of baseless claims as well as groundless rumors have recently appeared on the internet, prompting government officials to clarify.

“People may feel uneasy because we know relatively little about the virus, but it is important to exercise vigilance against it with correct information,” an official said.

Another official said the ministry is also aware of discrimination against the children of health professionals who attend to infected patients in the country.

Japan is stepping up efforts to contain the spread of the virus as the number of confirmed cases, including foreigners, has risen to 20.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said on Monday that it will set up a hotline to help prevent the spread of virus infections, aiming to encourage people who think they are infected to see a doctor as soon as possible.

The metropolitan government plans to begin the phone consultation service by the end of the week.