Japanese midfielder Honda set for Botafogo debut

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 3 (Xinhua) — Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda is set to make his debut for Botafogo this weekend after clearing the last bureaucratic hurdle in his transfer to the Rio de Janeiro club.

The Brazilian Football Confederation officially registered Honda on Tuesday, having received the 33-year-old’s international transfer certificate for his move from Dutch side Vitesse.

Honda joined Botafogo as a free agent last month after agreeing to an 11-month contract, with an option to leave after the Tokyo Olympics in August.

He parted ways with Vitesse in December following just four league appearances with the Eredivisie side.

Botafogo finished 15th in the 2019 Brazilian Serie A title race, just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Honda is expected to be named in Botafogo’s matchday squad for their Rio de Janeiro state championship clash with Flamengo at the Maracana stadium on Saturday.