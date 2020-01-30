Japanese researchers perform world’s 1st transplant of iPS heart muscles

TOKYO, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — A group of Japanese researchers said on Monday that they have conducted the world’s first transplant of heart muscle tissues using artificially derived stem cells known as iPS.

The Osaka University team, led by Professor Yoshiki Sawa, aims to establish a treatment for patients with serious heart disease by restoring the organ’s function. It is hoped that the transplant of iPS cells will serve as an alternative to a heart transplant, which has been the only option for treating heart failure.

The team announced on Monday that they successfully conducted the world’s first surgery of its kind this month. In the surgery, a sheet of heart muscle tissues made from stem cells is transplanted onto the affected areas of the heart.

The latest surgery was done as a clinical trial to verify the treatment’s effectiveness and safety in a patient with serious heart failure. The researchers plan to conduct operations on nine other patients over a three-year period.