Japan’s Abe declares state of emergency to curb spread of COVID-19

TOKYO, April 7 (Xinhua) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a state of emergency over the spread of COVID-19 in Japan, with the unprecedented measure covering Tokyo and six other prefectures for a period of about a month.

“I decided to declare a state of emergency because we have reached a point in which the spread of infections has become rapid and widespread across the country and is threatening to have a grave impact on people’s lives and the economy,” the Japanese leader said in the parliament.

The declaration made Tuesday will come in into effect on Wednesday and be in place until May 6, the government said.

Specifically, it covers the capital and other major prefectures including Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka, government officials confirmed.

The declaration will now provide prefectural governors with more power to take preventative measures to curb the continued spread of the virus, the cases of which have been steadily increasing, particularly in urban areas.

Citizens, however, will be allowed to go out to buy food and medicine, as well as visit hospitals under the state of emergency.

Transportation systems will be kept operating and while some businesses may be asked to close, essential ones like pharmacies and supermarkets will not.

Prefectural authorities will be allowed to call for schools closures, and the temporary closure of other public facilities where people usually gather in large groups, such as sports stadiums or theaters, government officials said.