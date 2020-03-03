Japan’s auto, department store sales slump in Feb

TOKYO, March 2 (Xinhua) — Japan’s automakers and department store operators on Monday reported sharp sales declines in February amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

According to data from industry bodies, new vehicle sales including trucks and buses, dropped 10.3 percent in February from a year earlier to 430,185 units, marking the fifth straight monthly decline, while sales of minivehicles with engines no larger than 660 cc fell 9.6 percent to 161,883 units and those of larger cars fell 10.7 percent to 268,302 units.

Meanwhile, four major department store operators saw sales decrease in February, hit by a drop in tax-free sales due to a sharp fall in foreign tourists visiting their stores.

Among them, sales at J. Front Retailing Co., operator of Daimaru and Matsuzakaya department stores, dropped 21.4 percent from a year earlier, while Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. saw a fall of 13.6 percent.

Some major outlets plan to close on selected days or shorten their business hours to prevent the virus from spreading further.