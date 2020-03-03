Japan’s capital spending drops in Oct-Dec. period amid global economic slowdown

TOKYO, March 2 (Xinhua) — Capital spending by Japanese companies dropped from a year earlier, marking the first decline in more than three years in the October-December quarter, owing to a slowdown in the global economy and the aftermath of a powerful typhoon, the government said in a report on Monday.

According to the Finance Ministry, expenditure by all non-financial sectors fell 3.5 percent to 11.63 trillion yen (108.07 billion U.S. dollars), marking the the first decrease in 13 quarters.

Capital spending by manufacturers dropped 9.0 percent to 4.23 trillion yen (39.32 billion U.S. dollars), with the latest reading coming on the heels of a 6.4 percent increase booked in the previous period, the ministry said.

Investment by non-manufacturers, meanwhile, shed 0.1 percent to 7.40 trillion yen (68.77 billion U.S. dollars), making the first drop in 13 quarters, the government’s figures also showed.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the ministry said capital expenditure by all non-financial sectors declined 4.2 percent from the previous quarter, marking the second successive period of decline.

Of the companies surveyed by the ministry in the recording period, pretax profits retreated 4.6 percent from a year earlier to 18.58 trillion yen (172.66 billion U.S. dollars), for a third consecutive quarterly decline, while sales slumped 6.4 percent to 347.83 trillion yen (3.23 trillion U.S. dollars), for a second successive month.

Ministry officials said that expenditure and profits were predominantly hit in the recording period by a slowdown in the global economy and, on the domestic front, by the devastating effects of Typhoon Hagibis, which pummeled wide swathes of Japan in October.

The survey conducted by the ministry comprised 31,689 companies capitalized at 10 million yen (93,000 U.S. dollars) or more.