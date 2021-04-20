Japan’s cargo plane makes emergency landing in Russia

TOKYO, Japan

A cargo plane belonging to Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) made an emergency landing in Russia after the pilot lost consciousness, the archipelago nation’s Transport Ministry said Monday.

According to Japan’s Kyodo news agency, the Boeing 787 departed from Paris to Tokyo with eight crew members on board.

After the pilot lost consciousness, the plane had to make an emergency landing on Monday morning at the Tolmachevo Airport in Novosibirsk, Siberia, 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from Moscow.

Japan’s Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry has deemed the emergency landing as a serious incident and concluded the pilot was unfit to operate the aircraft.