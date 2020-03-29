Japan’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 1,799

TOKYO, March 29 (Xinhua) — Japan’s health ministry and local governments said on Sunday that the total number of COVID-19 infections in Japan has risen to 1,799.

Of the new cases, 68 were confirmed in Tokyo, the second consecutive day the capital city logged more than 60 cases.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at a total of 65 people, including 10 from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Of the infections, the majority are still in the capital city of Tokyo, which has confirmed more than 430 cases.

Meanwhile, Osaka has recorded 191 COVID-19 cases, Hokkaido Prefecture 175 cases, while Aichi Prefecture has confirmed 164 COVID-19 infections, health ministry and local authorities said.

The health ministry also said there are currently a total of 65 patients considered severely ill and are on ventilators to receive respiratory assistance or have been admitted to intensive care units for medical treatment.

The ministry added that 975 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, including 603 from the Diamond Princess ship.