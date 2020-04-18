Japan’s COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000

ANKARA

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Japan has exceed 10,000, local media reported on Saturday.

According to Kyodo news agency about 700 coronavirus cases from a cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo in February were excluded from the total figure.

At least 181 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the capital Tokyo alone, the news agency said.

Japan has taken some measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that the emergency imposed in seven provinces earlier this month has now applied to all 47 provinces.

According to the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University, at least 190 people have died of the coronavirus in the country.

The virus has spread to 185 countries, infecting over 2.25 million patients and killing more than 154,300 worldwide since it first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, according to Johns Hopkins University data.