As a result of an omicron surge, Japan’s daily infections have reached their highest level in over four months.

For the first time since late August 2021, Tokyo has seen more than 4,000 cases in a single day.

As a result of a steady increase driven by the omicron variant, Japan reported over 20,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily figure in more than four months.

In Tokyo, the city hardest hit by the latest wave, infection numbers have risen by more than 1,000 every day for the past three days.

In the previous 24 hours, the number surpassed 4,000 for the first time since late August.

According to public broadcaster NHK, over 2,800 cases have been reported in Osaka province, with nearly 1,600 cases in Okinawa, where the “rapid spread has affected many medical and essential workers.”

Okinawa, an island province in the southwest, as well as Yamaguchi and Hiroshima provinces in the west, have been in a semi-state of emergency since January.

Japan has prohibited non-resident foreign nationals from entering the country since late November, when the first omicron infection was discovered in the country.

The ban was extended until the end of February this week.

On Friday, Japan’s government reduced the 14-day quarantine period for “people who have had close contact with an infected person” to ten days.

Meanwhile, Pfizer, a pharmaceutical company based in the United States, has applied to have its Paxlovid antiviral COVID-19 tablet approved in Japan.