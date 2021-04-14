Japan’s emperor offers condolences after UK prince’s death

TOKYO

Japanese Emperor Naruhito extended his condolences Tuesday to the British Royal Family over the loss of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mentioning his time in the UK during his education at Oxford University, Naruhito said he had met with Prince Philip several times, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Philip died at the age of 99 in Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.

He was admitted to a local hospital on Feb. 16 for “a few days of observation and rest” but ended up staying due to what was described as an infection until March 16.

He retired from public life in 2017.